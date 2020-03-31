Food Frenzy Deliveries looking to help community during COVID-19 outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Life as we know it has come to a screeching halt due to the coronavirus outbreak nationwide. In New Mexico, people have been ordered to stay home in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Food Frenzy Deliveries is a brand new local food delivery service that is looking to help the community.

Daniel Martinez, owner of Food Frenzy Deliveries, says the company just launched in March. He says now what his company does is so important because its nice to offer grocery deliveries and restaurant deliveries to help keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, Food Frenzy Deliveries has three employees and is looking to expand. They are currently focusing on Albuquerque.

The process is simple. Go online or use their app to select the restaurant. According to the website, the average delivery time is 45 to 60 minutes. Delivery times vary based on traffic, the restaurant’s ability to prepare food and weather conditions.

The website also states that the average delivery will cost $4.99 and will incur additional fees for each mile over 10 miles.