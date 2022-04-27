ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ben E. Keith Foods has moved its regional headquarters from South Broadway to a brand new 400,000 square foot facility near I-40 and Unser. The Fort Worth-based distributor offers thousands of products to customers including restaurants, hospitals, schools, and more.

The new warehouse will serve as the company’s hub for New Mexico, the El Paso area, and Southern Colorado. The company hopes the expansion will help them move into more of Colorado and Arizona.