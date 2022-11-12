ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of families in Albuquerque got Thanksgiving meals Saturday. It was a part of a giveaway meant to do good in the community.

Healthcare provider “Western Sky Community Care” gave out 300 grocery bags to families at the Mesa Verde Community Center. The grocery bags were filled with ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal and with gift cards for turkeys.

The non-profit ‘Bus of Hope’ was also there handing out coats.

“They were giving turkeys out, so we figured we could bring jackets since it’s getting really cold,” said Eli Grado with Bus of Hope.

According to Feeding America, one in five New Mexico children is facing hunger issues.

