ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Green Jeans hosted their Winter Wrap Up, where people were able to donate food and clothes for Locker 505 and Roadrunner Food Bank.

The event took place on Saturday, and people who donated were able to get $1 off their beer at Santa Fe Brewing Company.

Officials said these types of events are important especially now with the weather.

There was also a silent auction, where people donated NM United tickets, a hot air balloon ride, and other things.

All proceeds from that auction will be split between Locker 505 and Road Runner Foodbank.