Food bank hosts annual ‘Souper’ Bowl

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People helped the hungry today while sipping on some savory soups.

Roadrunner Food Bank held it’s annual Souper Bowl fundraiser. People got to sample and vote on the best soups and desserts from the dozens of restaurant participants.

“So there’s something for everybody here at the Souper Bowl event which we are really excited, over a thousand people came and took party today,” CEO of Roadrunner Food Bank Mag Strittmatter said. Money raised from a silent auction will go toward the food bank and its mission to feed the hungry throughout the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞