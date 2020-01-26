Food bank hosts annual ‘Souper’ Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People helped the hungry today while sipping on some savory soups.

Roadrunner Food Bank held it’s annual Souper Bowl fundraiser. People got to sample and vote on the best soups and desserts from the dozens of restaurant participants.

“So there’s something for everybody here at the Souper Bowl event which we are really excited, over a thousand people came and took party today,” CEO of Roadrunner Food Bank Mag Strittmatter said. Money raised from a silent auction will go toward the food bank and its mission to feed the hungry throughout the state.