ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is sharing one of the many ways it helps animals stay stimulated in their habitats.

Jazmine, the elephant, is batting around her food ball. Her keepers hung it there to give her a problem to work through and figure out how to get the food inside.

That mimics what she would have to do in the wild, where she would have to forage for food. It’s also a change for Jazmine to have a little fun.