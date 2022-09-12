ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Who will become the champion this year? With the New Mexico State Fair in town, the best part is going around and finding the best eats.

Today is the kick-off of the 2022 Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge that will start at 12 P.M. The event will be located in the Agriculture Building Courtyard. Chefs will prepare burgers live in front of judges and audiences for a spot at the Judge’s Choice Winner and People’s Choice Winner. To participate individuals will be picked on a first come first serve basis.

The next event will be the Battle of the Salsas happening on Saturday, September 10. The first 150 people to attend will serve as judges, each judge will get individually-packaged salsa samples, a bag of tortilla chips and a ballot. Judges will cast their vote and they will announce the top three winners.

Individuals over 21 can attend the Reds, Whites and Brews Happy Hours which is located in the Agriculture Building Courtyard. The event happens from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. starting September 9 to 17. Finally, the Country Store is back and partnered with the New Mexico Department of Agriculture with Rio Rancho Rotary Club to offer Andele’s Tortilleria, Taste New Mexico’s family of brands, and many more. To learn more, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/events.