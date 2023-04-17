ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After identifying an increase in crime in Southwest Albuquerque, police say they’ve issued over 1,000 traffic tickets, seized two guns, and made multiple arrests.

APD says they identified the areas around Central and Atrisco, and along 98th Street from I-40 South to Gibson S.W, as key areas for focused operations. In particular, they say there have been 24 recent robberies in those areas.

From March 30 to April 11, APD’s Special Operation Bureau took to the streets for focused enforcement. In those weeks, APD issued 1,291 traffic citations and made 500 traffic stops. They also issued 76 parking citations and put red tags on 14 vehicles.

But it’s not just traffic issues police cracked down on. APD says they arrested one person on felony charges and 13 individuals on misdemeanor charges. They also say officers seized two firearms and found four stolen vehicles.