Following a rough start, NMDOG provides dogs like Tessa with a second chance

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Angela Stell, NMDOG Founder and Director

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Serving the chained, abused, and forgotten dogs across the state, NMDOG is an all-volunteer, foster-based nonprofit dog rescue. Established in 2010, the organization is based out of Albuquerque and works in partnership with law enforcement departments, animal control departments, and shelters in New Mexico by assisting them with their most severe cases of cruelty and abuse.

NMDOG provides support for the dogs by providing them with medical care and emotional rehabilitation to get them ready for adoption. This week, NMDOG is highlighting Tessa, a loving pit bull terrier, and boxer mix who had a rough start to her life but is now thriving.

Story continues below

Tessa came to NMDOG earlier this year from southern New Mexico where she was chained in the same spot for all of the eight years of life. Used for breeding over, and over again, Tessa was found to have an advanced case of breast cancer that required immediate surgical intervention to prevent additional spread and recurrence.

While it was a serious procedure and recovery, Tessa now has a second chance at life and is longing for a forever home. Tessa qualifies for NMDOG’s Home Sanctuary Program which provides lifetime care and all expenses covered by the organization. For more information about Tessa, and the program, contact NMDOG.

To celebrate the holiday season, you can visit Pet Food Gone Wild during the unveiling of the NMDOG Annual Giving Tree on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. PFGW will donate a percentage of the day’s sales to NMDOG on this day and will also show off the Giving Tree with picture ornaments of the nonprofit’s dogs and their Christmas wish lists.

NMDOG is also accepting new and gently used blankets and dog items for their Winter Outreach Program. For more information, visit NMDOG.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES