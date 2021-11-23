Following a rough start, NMDOG provides dogs like Tessa with a second chance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Serving the chained, abused, and forgotten dogs across the state, NMDOG is an all-volunteer, foster-based nonprofit dog rescue. Established in 2010, the organization is based out of Albuquerque and works in partnership with law enforcement departments, animal control departments, and shelters in New Mexico by assisting them with their most severe cases of cruelty and abuse.

NMDOG provides support for the dogs by providing them with medical care and emotional rehabilitation to get them ready for adoption. This week, NMDOG is highlighting Tessa, a loving pit bull terrier, and boxer mix who had a rough start to her life but is now thriving.

Tessa came to NMDOG earlier this year from southern New Mexico where she was chained in the same spot for all of the eight years of life. Used for breeding over, and over again, Tessa was found to have an advanced case of breast cancer that required immediate surgical intervention to prevent additional spread and recurrence.

While it was a serious procedure and recovery, Tessa now has a second chance at life and is longing for a forever home. Tessa qualifies for NMDOG’s Home Sanctuary Program which provides lifetime care and all expenses covered by the organization. For more information about Tessa, and the program, contact NMDOG.

To celebrate the holiday season, you can visit Pet Food Gone Wild during the unveiling of the NMDOG Annual Giving Tree on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. PFGW will donate a percentage of the day’s sales to NMDOG on this day and will also show off the Giving Tree with picture ornaments of the nonprofit’s dogs and their Christmas wish lists.

NMDOG is also accepting new and gently used blankets and dog items for their Winter Outreach Program. For more information, visit NMDOG.org.