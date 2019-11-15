Flying Star hosts grand reopening of Nob Hill location with block party

A huge block party will be taking place in Nob Hill this weekend celebrating the grand re-opening of a popular restaurant.

After more than 30 years in Nob Hill, the Flying Star restaurant is kicking off a new era. Located at 3416 Central Ave. SE, Flying Star is holding its grand reopening on Saturday, November 16 following its three-month closure for renovations.

Starting at 10 a.m. the event will feature an official ribbon cutting with notable guests and long-time supporters of Flying Star to be in attendance. From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. the restaurant will celebrate with an official Nob Hill block party featuring live music, food, a Tractor Brewing beer garden, games, face painting, children’s activities and more.

A raffle will also take place to raise money for Pink Warrior House, a nonprofit that supports breast cancer patients and their caregivers.

The newly renovated Flying Star has new flooring, front facade, new layout, lighting and a larger conference room.

“But it was important for us to incorporate elements of the building’s history. It was built in the 1940s and during the renovation, we discovered the original brick on part of the building so we are highlighting that,” said Flying Star owner Mark Bernstein.

The Flying Star Nob Hill Grand Reopening and Block Party kicks off on Saturday, November 16 with a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. and a block party starting at 3 p.m.