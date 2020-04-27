Flying Star and Satellite Coffee give a caffeinated kick to Serving New Mexico Fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since the coronavirus outbreak began in New Mexico, there have been countless numbers of people and businesses going above and beyond to help those in need. Two of those businesses are Flying Star Cafe and its sister business Satellite Coffee who are currently raising funds for local hospitality workers who were impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown.

KRQE News 13 anchor David Romero spoke with the owner of Flying Star and Satellite Coffee, Jean Bernstein to find out how. The New Mexico Restaurant Association started the Serving New Mexico Fund in order to assist hospitality and restaurant workers who fall on hard times.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began and forced the closure of many restaurants and businesses, the fund has made the need for the fund more critical than ever. While Flying Star began supporting the fund a year ago, neither the organizations could foresee the impacts of the virus would have on the industry.

Through April 30th, Flying Star and Satellite Coffee are selling one-pound bags of their locally roasted coffee beans for $9.95 per bag. One dollar of each bag will go toward the Serving NM Fund.

Their goal is to raise at least $5,000 by the end of April. The executive director of the New Mexico Restaurant Association, Carol Wight says that over 40,000 people in the industry have been laid off.

Due to so many new applicants for the fund, the association says it will run out by April 24. However, the contributions by Satellite Coffee and Flying Star hope to keep the fund going.

Applications for the fund are reviewed each week and currently, each applicant is receiving $200 so that as many people as possible can receive assistance.

To purchase coffee online to help the Serving NM Fund, visit Satellite Coffee and Flying Star Cafe‘s websites. To apply for assistance from the Serving NM Fund or to donate, visit the New Mexico Restaurant Association’s website.

You can also buy the bags of coffee at both Satellite Coffee and Flying Star Cafe. There are currently four Flying Star locations open (Juan Tabo, Menaul, Corrales, and Paseo) and three Satellite locations open (Alameda, Montgomery, and University).

People can order bags online for pickup or delivery from any of the four Flying Star locations or the Satellite Coffee location at University. You can also pick up a bag at any location in person while practicing social distancing.

