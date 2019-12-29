Florida couple lost in Sandias found safe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the rescue in the Sandia Mountains.

According to BCFD, a man and woman got lost Friday night and were later saved by crews. The Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council says the couple was from Florida and was found in the first stage of hypothermia.

The area was covered in several inches of fresh powder. They’re doing much better but the group says the incident serves as a reminder to always be prepared. “Just a reminder, that no matter how long you’re going out, you just need to make sure you have the adequate gear if you’re going up the mountains so you can avoid getting into a bad situation,” Aspen Wilks of the Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council said.

If you do plan on hiking in the Sandias, you should dress in extra layers, have food and water, and take a tracking device.