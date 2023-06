ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An issue with the HVAC system caused an evacuation at Flix Brewhouse Sunday. The location is on Coors and La Orilla.

Firefighters were called out to the movie theater during the afternoon after some inside smelled smoke.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue cleared the building to investigate what happened, but the department said crews did not find any active fire, giving Flix the all-clear.