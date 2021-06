ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A flight on its way from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to the Albuquerque International Sunport Friday afternoon due to a passenger disturbance on board. Sunport spokesperson Stephanie Kitts said a passenger attempted to breach the cockpit.

The Sunport said the plane landed without incident and the passenger was removed. The plane is scheduled to continue on its way. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.