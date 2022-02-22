ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of performing lewd acts on an airplane. The flight was diverted to the Sunport Friday when investigators say Samson Hardridge asked a flight attendant if they wanted him to expose himself.

The criminal complaint states Hardridge had his hand down his pants at the time. When the attendant refused, investigators say Hardridge then urinated in a back corner of the plane and became belligerent. He’s charged with interference with a flight crew.