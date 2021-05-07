Flea Market to reopen May 15

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The popular Flea Market at EXPO New Mexico is reopening. The Flea Market will reopen Saturday, May 15. The announcement comes as Bernalillo County moved into the Turquoise Level.

During the pandemic and the market’s closure, improvements on the property were made including repaving. The Flea Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission for those entering through the pedestrian gate on Central Ave. is $2. Patrons entering through Gabe 3 on San Pedro and Copper will pay $7 to park on the grounds.

A permanent handwashing station at the market has been installed. Marketgoers will be required to wear masks and social distance from other patrons.

People interested in selling their merchandise at the Flea Market should call the Flea Market Office at (505) 319-2849, or email the office at Flea.Market@state.nm.us.