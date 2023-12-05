ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Flamenco dancers across the state have been rehearsing for their annual holiday performance. The fifth annual showing of La Estrella: A Flamenco Story of the Kings’ Quest will begin on December 15 and end on December 17.

The National Institute of Flamenco and production company Yjastros have been working since August to prepare for the La Estrella premiere. “It’s a wonderful mixture of different types of Spanish folk dance, Spanish classical dance, flamenco… and beautiful costumes,” said Creative Director Joaquin Encinias. The event will be held at the University of New Mexico’s Rodey Theatre. For tickets and more information, click here.