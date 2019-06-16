Flame arrives at Civic Plaza for start of National Senior Games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Some of the competitions may have already begun but officials celebrated the opening of the National Senior Games Saturday night. The flame arrival ceremony kicked off with leaders and state athletes carrying the torch from the Downtown Rail Runner Station to Civic Plaza.

City Councilor Brad Winter, who’s participating in the Senior Games, had the honor of lighting the cauldron. Visitors from Georgia say Albuquerque has already been a great host.

“People have been friendly. The service has been great so far. It’s really, really nice. We’ve had a good time so far. And Albuquerque has been amazing in the terms of what it has to offer to visitors,” said senior athletes Alfreda Salter and Laura Matthews of Cobb County, Georgia.

Saturday’s festivities also included performances.

Related Coverage: