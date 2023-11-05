ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In anticipation of Veterans Day, volunteers placed U.S. flags at the graves of veterans in Albuquerque’s Historic Fairview Cemetery.

The volunteers of the event come from the veterans of foreign wars, the American Legion, and Albuquerque Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops.

The president of the cemetery said the resting grounds have been around since the 1800s.

A giant wreath was also placed in memory of the “unknown dead.” Veterans Day is on Saturday, November 11.