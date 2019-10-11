Fisher House opens to New Mexico veterans traveling to receive medical care

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Veterans and their families in New Mexico now have a home away from home when traveling to receive medical care.

Friday morning, more than 200 people celebrated the grand opening of the first-ever Fisher House in the state. The house has 16 rooms and is able to accommodate 64 people.

“The nice thing is that they’re all together. They’re all supporting a veteran who is being hospitalized so they have an immediate support group who understands what they’re going through,” Christina Ramirez said.

Veterans who need to stay in the house are referred to the Fisher House manager by their physician.

The house is ten years in the making. The friends of the Fisher House Foundation is still working to raise a portion of the $3 million needed to fund the Fisher House.