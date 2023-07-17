ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, the trial began for the University of New Mexico’s former athletics director in a case to decide if the misuse of public funds broke the law.

Facing a jury for the first time, six years after ending his job as UNM athletic director, it was Paul Krebs in an Albuquerque courtroom Monday.

“The Athletic Department needs to follow the rules the university has for the use of public funds. These rules, as you’ll see throughout the course of this trial, indicate that you cannot use these public funds for the purpose of going towards individual donors or donor fundraising activities,” said Assistant Attorney General Andrew Coffing.

Krebs is on trial for two counts of embezzlement tied to an infamous, 2015 UNM-paid golf trip to Scotland where potential donors had their trip paid by UNM.

Krebs is also accused of using UNM funds to reimburse the Lobo Club, an athletics-focused booster foundation which initially paid for the deposit on the trip.

Krebs’ defense argued the definition of embezzlement does not match what Krebs is accused of.

“You will hear no evidence in this case that Paul Krebs cheated anyone, deceived anyone, intended to deceive or cheat anyone, or took any money,” said Defense Attorney Paul Kennedy.

Former UNM football player and former Lobo Club Executive Director Kole McKamey took the stand Monday. Mckamey, who went on the Scotland trip, told prosecutors that Krebs urged him to find more donors to go on the trip by offering them a discount after many donors backed out.

News 13’s Larry Barker exposed that discount went to three potential donors who only had to pay for airfare while UNM paid everything else at around $24,000.

“It was the intent to put together something special, and there was the risk associated of course with never getting a single dime back from it,” said McKamey.

Krebs’ defense is expected to cross examine McKamey on Tuesday. The trial is supposed to last through the end of the week.