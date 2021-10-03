First weekend of Balloon Fiesta full of balloons and great weather

This penguin flies Balloon Fiesta 2021 (Johnny Nash | Digital Photographer)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first weekend of Balloon Fiesta included a second-straight day of beautiful weather for a successful mass ascension. People KRQE crews talked to called Sunday morning’s launch a magical one.

“You can’t beat all the mass ascension of balloons in the sky and, you know, the sunrise with balloons glowing in the sky, as well. And it’s just nothing you can see anywhere else in the world,” said Brian Sanchez of Albuquerque.

Sky News 13 captured the few special shapes over Balloon Fiesta park Sunday morning. Including crowd favorites like Airabelle the Cow, the penguins, and Smokey Bear. This year also marks the debut for Cork the Puppy from Brazil and a red devil.

Some balloons even touched down into the Rio Grande. An Española family tells KRQE how fun it was for them to see the balloons up close after missing out last year because of the pandemic. “I saw like three or two lift-off from the ground and the Rainbow Ryders one. That one is humongous. It’s like, a giant,” said Matthew Sanchez of Española.

PNM says a balloon was temporarily wrapped in power lines Sunday in the north valley. Luckily, no one was hurt and crews restored power to about 1,200 customers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

