First weekend of Albuquerque’s ‘active streets’ closures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has shut down a neighborhood street for a new imitative to get more people outside. Bell Avenue from Alcazar to San Pablo is now closed off and considered an “active street” for locals to enjoy during the pandemic.

The city says the goal is to create outdoor spaces to bring people together in a way that’s safe, innovative and accessible. The city staff says they’re working to start three other “active streets” in the Southeast Heights, Victory Hills area and the Downtown-Barelas area.

Related Coverage

Don’t Miss