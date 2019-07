ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The city is taking a serious look at building some new routes to get across, even walk alongside the railroad tracks with a downtown "rail trail."

The rail trail idea has been floating around for decades, but recently was the subject of a feasibility study by the city’s Planning Department. Preliminary designs show the city is looking into the idea of building a possible foot and bike path along the railroad tracks been Central and Lomas, along with a possible new railroad crossing over old-Marquette Street, on the northside of downtown.