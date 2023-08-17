The Bernalillo County Fire Department received training on how to honor those who have died in the line of duty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local first responders received a less on how to properly honor their fallen comrades. This week, the Bernalillo County Fire Department hosted National Honor Guard Academy capping the training Thursday with a mock funeral at the Sandia Memory Gardens.

The program focuses on the traditions, protocols, and planning procedures to recognize those who die in the line of duty. “There’s only one chance to honor lost officer, and do it with honor, dignity, and respect,” said Commanding Officer Doug Swartz of the National Honor Guard Academy. The academy has had graduates from New Mexico in the past but this was the first time it brought the training academy here.