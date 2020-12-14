First responders face difficult year amid pandemic, holidays

WATCH: Full interview with John Calef, board vice president of Behind the Badge New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – First responders are constantly giving up time with their families to keep cities safe. This year is particularly hard on them due to the pandemic.

The way they operate safely has changed and it’s added another layer of stress. Behind the Badge New Mexico Board Vice President John Calef discusses how the community can support first responders this season.

Behind the Badge New Mexico is a nonprofit organization that raises funds to pay for counseling and other ancillary services such as meditation classes for law enforcement, fire, dispatchers, 911 operators, and emergency medical services. The organization raises awareness about occupational hazards like PTSD, anxiety, depression, and acute stress.

For additional information on Behind the Badge New Mexico, visit their Facebook page.

