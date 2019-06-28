First responders ask drivers to use caution at rush hour

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- First responders are asking drivers to be careful after two back-to-back rush-hour crashes in Albuquerque.

The Bernalillo County Fire Department posted images to its Facebook page after two cars crashed near Osuna and Jefferson Thursday. One person went to the hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

The Albuquerque Fire Department is also pointing to a crash as a reminder to wear a seatbelt. Another crash happened Thursday on I-40 near the Rio Grande.

Crews say seven people were hurt. Two individuals went to the hospital with critical injuries.

Firefighters and paramedics say the passengers survived because they were wearing seatbelts.