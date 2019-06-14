First responders participate in mock emergency exercise with Rail Runner

New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) First responders in Bernalillo County practiced how to respond to emergencies on the Rail Runner. The training exercise included how to properly respond to a chemical disbursement and an active shooter scenario.

Half a dozen departments took part in the exercise including the Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Fire Rescue, the University of New Mexico Hospital, and the National Guard. It takes a whole year to prepare and stage the incidents.

“It’s really a hands on training, to get everybody familiar with, how they would handle the situation,” said Robert Gonzales.

The mock emergency exercise is held every two years.

