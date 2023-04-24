ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hang with the pros for this pickleball tournament in June.

Pickleball is the nation’s fastest-growing sport and this is Albuquerque’s first three-day amateur pickle-ball tournament at Manzano Mesa.

Those who are interested in participating can sign up as a team or individually. Players will get a shot to win cash prizes, prizes include first place $1,000, second place $750, and third place $500. The tournament will take place June 1-4, 2023 located at Manzano Mesa, 501 Elizabeth St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123. There will be four professional pickleball players to host clinics. Registration will end on May 16th. To register, click here.

Professional Athlete Line-up: