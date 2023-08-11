ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting upcoming doggy paddles at public pools in the area. The first will be at the Montgomery Pool on Saturday, August 12 beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Registration will be $5 per dog and vaccination records will be required at the entrance. Dog owners will be the only humans allowed in the pool. People can register their dogs online.

There will be two sessions – one from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and another from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Montgomery Pool is located at 5301 Palo Duro Ave. NE. Another doggy paddle will be announced at a later date.