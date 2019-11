ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Many are mourning the death of a New Mexico activist and beloved educator.

Last week, Mari Luci Jaramillo passed away at the age of 91. Jaramillo was known for her work with education and advocating for Hispanic civil rights.

She also became the first Hispanic woman to serve as a U.S. ambassador appointed by President Jimmy Carter in 1977. Services for Jaramillo are set for December 3 in Albuquerque.