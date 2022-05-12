ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque neighborhood will have more access to food with a grocery store finally coming to Mesa Del Sol and the developers want to make it unlike any other market in Albuquerque. The grocery store will be called Mesa Market.

“We want to keep like, good quality, make it affordable, local, you know, trying our best to make the most out of it,” said Kiki Salcido, owner and developer of the Mesa Market. “One of the biggest needs we saw in that community was that grocery store.”

After doing outreach a few years back, he learned people living in Mesa Del Sol needed a market. He said the closest one now is near Rio Bravo and Isleta, about 15 minutes away.

“I’ve absolutely fallen in love, completely in love with this community. I think it’s like nothing else in Albuquerque,” said Salcido. He hopes the incoming Mesa Market will also be something unique for Albuquerque.

“We just wanted something different. I think New Mexico is such a cool place but we get stuck in the same kind of ruts,” said Salcido.

Taking inspiration from stores like Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, and markets in Scottsdale and Los Angeles, the more than 6,000 square foot market will have a coffee shop, patio, and things to do.

“It’s a place to hang out as well,” said Salcido. “We’re going to have coffee tastings, this whole grab and go aspect of it, wine tasting, outdoor cafe, live music.”

Salcido said next to the market will be a barbershop and salon, with a gym and incoming brewery also in the area. The market is also in the same space as the UNM Film School.

“Very eclectic bunch of tenants and everything from that up is all office space,” said Salcido. While there have been some delays mainly because of supply chain issues, Salcido said concrete will be poured soon. He hopes to have shoppers in the doors by the end of the year.