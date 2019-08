ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and her administration are hosting their first ‘Governor’s Cabinet in your Community’ event.

The gathering will take place at Carpenters Local 1319 Union Hall on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will feature state agencies that will help residents from anything from food program enrollment, childcare assistance, employment assistance and more.