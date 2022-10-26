ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is bringing back First Friday Fractals. Fractals are never-ending complex patterns. They are created by repeating a simple process over and over.

The local Fractal Foundation is returning with its monthly shows at the planetarium. The first event takes place on November 4 at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. A new show starts every hour.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Tickets are available at www.nmnaturalhistory.org/events/first-friday-fractals. The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is located at 1801 Mountain Rd NW.