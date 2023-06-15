ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first of its kind, cannabis cup will be taking place right here in New Mexico. For the first time in the state’s history, more than 2,000 New Mexicans will have the opportunity to vote for the best cannabis products.

High Times Events has been wanting to bring this cannabis competition to the state to highlight local products and skills throughout the industry. Individuals who are 21+ or 18+ with a medical marijuana card will have the chance to snag a judging kit. The kit will include locally-grown products, like gummies, flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates. and more from dispensaries across New Mexico. The event will kick off on June 17. Judges will have around 60 days to sample the products in their kits and rate the products based on a variety of factors.

To learn more, visit cannabiscup.com.