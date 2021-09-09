First day of the New Mexico State Fair kicking off Thursday

[1] New Mexico data shows apparent ‘deceleration’ in new COVID-19 cases - There are signs of hope in New Mexico's fight against the coronavirus when it comes to cases and hospitalizations. Dr. David Scrase says right now, hospitalizations are tracking below modeling projections which will help out still overwhelmed hospitals. Scrase says there's something about how residents responded to the delta variant this time that is creating a change in the curve. He adds that the response with treatment for those who tested positive was quicker. Despite all of that, Scrase says New Mexico is still sitting at the crisis standard level of care.

[2] First day of the New Mexico State Fair kicks off - The New Mexico State Fair kicks off Thursday. There are some changes guests need to remember before they head to the gates. Even if you have bought a ticket, you will need to bring either a picture of your vaccine card or the actual card to get in. Despite COVID concerns, organizers were able to get plenty of local bands, artists, and big-name entertainers to come out this year. All of the rides and stands are up and ready to go. The fair runs until Sept.19.