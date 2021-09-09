First day of the New Mexico State Fair kicking off Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair kicks off Thursday. There are some changes guests need to remember before they head to the gates.

Even if guests have bought a ticket, they will need to bring either a picture of their vaccine card or the actual card to get in. Despite COVID concerns, organizers were able to get plenty of local bands, artists, and big-name entertainers to come out this year.

All of the rides and stands are up and ready to go. The fair runs until Sept.19.

