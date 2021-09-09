First day of state fair draws small crowd

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday is the first day of the New Mexico State Fair. Gates opened at 10 a.m.

Proof of vaccination is required to get in, which has sparked a lot of frustration. Many wondered how it will affect attendance.

The wait for food isn’t long and there are no lines to wait in. State fair management says this is fairly typical for the first day, slow starts are expected but they think it’ll pick up as the week goes on.

KRQE News 13 spoke with a man who couldn’t wait to check out what the fair has to offer, regardless of the vaccine mandate. “So whenever you get here, they’re going to want to check your vaccine card. Right after they check it, you’re allowed to come right in,” said fairgoer Matthew Rubi.

Everybody’s favorite events are back this year, including the sea lion show, the petting zoo, and of course all of the deep-fried food you could imagine. You’ll want to bring a mask with you. They’re optional outside but if you plan on seeing any of the indoor exhibits, you will be required to wear one.

The fair is accepting medical or religious exemptions in place of a vaccination card. If you have one of those you are required to show proof of a negative COVID test. It must be taken within 48 hours.