Saturday marks first day of online Bosque Chile Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Bosque Chile Festival kicked off online Saturday afternoon. Due to the pandemic, Bernalillo County has turned the popular event virtual with plenty of chile tips from local experts from cooking it, to growing it, and eating it.

The Bosque Chile Festival Facebook page also shows off the most inventive local chile-themed wares, from chocolates and clothes to jewelry, coffee, and even masks. Even though people can’t be there in person, organizers say that won’t stop them from sharing their love of chile. “Those of you who’ve been in the past realize that this is a little different, but I think we can all learn a lot,” said Chef Cindy Davies. A list of the event’s vendors are on the Bernalillo County website.