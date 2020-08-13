First Bernalillo County fire chief dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s first fire chief has died. Louis Santillanes became the volunteer chief when in 1958, the county officially opened Fire District One. In the ensuing years, he also helped add three more fire districts in the South Valley.

