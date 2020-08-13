First Bernalillo County fire chief dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s first fire chief has died. Louis Santillanes became the volunteer chief when in 1958, the county officially opened Fire District One. In the ensuing years, he also helped add three more fire districts in the South Valley.
It is with a heavy heart that Bernalillo County Fire & Rescue acknowledges the passing of BCFD’s very first Fire Chief Louis Anthony Santillanes.— BernalilloCountyFire (@BerncoFire) August 13, 2020
BCFD wants to honor and remember Chief Santillanes and express our condolences to the Santillanes family. @BernCounty pic.twitter.com/vLKiVFJVIa