First annual Prickly Pear Festival comes to downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- People in downtown Albuquerque are getting a taste of all things prickly pear.

Three Sisters Kitchen is hosting the first Prickly Pear Festival as a celebration of the popular cactus fruit. The festivities include cooking demonstrations, art, music, vendors, and even tastings of all of the different varieties of prickly pears grown in New Mexico.

“For food businesses, for farmers, for craftspeople, this is a thing that people can use in so many ways that we underutilize,” said festival organizer Will Thomson.

The event ends Saturday at 6 p.m. Organizers hope to host the event again next year.