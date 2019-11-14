First alternative fuel-powered garbage truck arrives in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Albuquerque is continuing to make the city more eco-friendly by debuting its first garbage truck powered by alternative fuel.

On Wednesday, the city announced the arrival of the first of four trucks that are powered by compressed natural gas. The remaining vehicles will arrive at the beginning of next year.

According to a press release by the City of Albuquerque, these trucks will have less complicated emission controls that allow them to more easily meet the Environmental Protection Agency emission standards than vehicles using traditional fuel.