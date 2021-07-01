Fireworks, music, and more: ABQ 365 highlights 4th of July events around the metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrate Independence Day this year in style with firework displays, extravaganzas, and live music throughout the city. Visit Albuquerque‘s local events expert Andrea Sisneros offers details on this year’s Fourth of July events.

4th of July at Balloon Fiesta Park: Limited spots are available for this pre-ticketed event at Balloon Fiesta Park on July 4. Vehicles can park at the event location parking lots and spectators will be allowed access to the 43 acres of the North Launch Field. Tickets cost $20 per vehicle with a maximum of 3,500 vehicles. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the fireworks shoot at 9:15 p.m.

Fireworks in the Albuquerque Metro: Hosted by the City of Albuquerque, spectators can watch free displays throughout the metro from their own porches or backyards. The City will launch fireworks at North Domingo Baca Park, Expo New Mexico, Tom Tenorio Park, and the Ladera Golf Course however, these locations themselves will be closed and spectators are not allowed to gather in the areas or along the roads nearby.

Rio Rancho Live Music and Fireworks Extravaganza: Head to Campus Park in Rio Rancho this Fourth of July for live music by the 44th Army Band and a special concert by the New Mexico Philharmonic. A fireworks show will begin after the performances and admission to the events is free. The music starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Albuquerque Isotopes vs. El Paso Chihuahuas Fireworks Extravaganza: The Isotopes take on the El Paso Chihuahuas on July 4th at 6:35 p.m. at Isotopes Park with a fireworks show to follow.

Summer Music in Old Town 4th of July Weekend: Old Town will feature live music on the gazebo, great food, and unique local finds. During Fourth of July weekend, the 44th Army Band, and the Westside Sound Big Band will also be performing.

Live Music at Sawmill Market: This recurring weekly event will feature The Mango Cakes performing at the Sawmill Market from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on events in the city, visit ABQ365.org.