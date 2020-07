ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The City of Albuquerque cancelled the annual Freedom Fourth event at Balloon Fiesta Park this year because of the pandemic, but that didn't stop the City from putting on fireworks displays for people to enjoy safely.

Several neighbors near Ladera Golf Course gathered outside their homes to get the best view of the fireworks that launched at 9:20 p.m. "Usually you have to battle the traffic, try to get to Balloon Fiesta Park and people are kind of finding neutral locations to see them from afar, but being that this is just right here, it's like a front yard show for you," said Robert Chavez.