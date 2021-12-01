AFR crews stop spread of fire at northeast Albuquerque business

Albuquerque News

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews respond to a fire at Salmon’s Tiger Stores Inc. in northeast Albuquerque on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (KRQE/Vincent Autry)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters were able to get a fire at a northeast Albuquerque hardware store’s headquarters and warehouse under control early Wednesday morning. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that crews responded to a large two-story commercial structure fire around 12:30 a.m.

Crews arrived at Salmon’s Tiger Stores Inc. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from an exterior stairwell. Officials state that the fire extended into the wall and roof on the second floor of the building.

Using hand lines and the platform of a fire engine, firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading. AFR states a search of the property was completed and no injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

