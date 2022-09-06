ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire at the 2700 block of Bel Air Dr. around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. AFR says the garage and a vehicle in driveway were on fire when crews arrived.

Officials say when crews searched the house they found a dog and were able to get the dog to safety. Crews were able to contain the fire to the garage and extinguish it, the home did sustain heavy smoke damage. The homeowner told AFR she woke up when her dog started barking and quickly evacuated the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.