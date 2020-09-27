Firefighters put out fire, save elderly fish

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters responded to a call on Don Pedro Padilla Road near Coors Sunday morning. Crews were sent out around 8:30 a.m. and were able to get the fire under control a short time later. While at the scene, firefighters were able to save three fish in a fish tank including one that was over 20-years-old.
