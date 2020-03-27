Firefighters extinguish house fire in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire crews were battling a one-alarm residential fire in northwest Albuquerque on Friday morning.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports the fire broke out at a home on Namaste Ave. near Coors and Westen Trail. AFR says the home was completely involved when firefighters arrived at the scene and heavy fire and smoke were visible.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire from outside of the residence though there was extensive damage to the structure. AFR reports there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.