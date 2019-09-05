Firefighter honored for launching childhood cancer fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local firefighter was honored by city councilors Wednesday night for spearheading a campaign to raise funds for childhood cancer.

Paramedic driver David Rettinger was inspired to help children with cancer after being diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer in 2017. Throughout the month of September, Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Albuquerque area firefighters are selling t-shirts to raise awareness.

For every t-shirt sold, $13 goes straight to UNM’s pediatric hematology-oncology program.

“So little of cancer funds go towards children, and by doing this and by giving to this program, we can give not only directly, but also local which is important to us,” Rettinger said.

So far, $6,000 has been raised. To buy a t-shirt, click here.