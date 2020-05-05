Firefighter, deputy duel for ‘May the Fourth Be With You’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For Star Wars fan, Monday was ‘May the Fourth Be With You’, and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and fire department are sharing their own take on the pop-culture phenomenon.

You can see after an exchange of heated words, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputy and a firefighter battle it out in a lightsaber duel, with a deputy striking down the ‘Sith’ firefighter.

The sheriff’s office say it would take you 22 hours to watch every Star Wars movie, so they decided to save you some time with this battle of the badges version.

