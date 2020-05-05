Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

Firefighter, deputy duel for ‘May the Fourth Be With You’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For Star Wars fan, Monday was ‘May the Fourth Be With You’, and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and fire department are sharing their own take on the pop-culture phenomenon.

You can see after an exchange of heated words, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputy and a firefighter battle it out in a lightsaber duel, with a deputy striking down the ‘Sith’ firefighter.

The sheriff’s office say it would take you 22 hours to watch every Star Wars movie, so they decided to save you some time with this battle of the badges version.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss