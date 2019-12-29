Fired APD officer at the center of new lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Albuquerque Police officer with a history of bad behavior with the department is at the center of a new lawsuit. He’s being blamed for crashing his unit into another car.

John Hill was fired earlier this year from APD for a separate incident. A new lawsuit claims he’s to blame for crashing into a car, seriously hurting a woman and her child.

The woman suing claims the former officer crashed his police unit into the car she was in, causing it to flip at Unser and Sage. This happened back in December 2017.

The woman suing was a passenger in the gray Volkswagon. The lawsuit claims Hill turned on his emergency lights as he approached the intersection, going west on Sage.

Hill did not have the green light. That’s when she says he caused the crash with the car.

The driver of that vehicle told another officer on scene that he barely had time to react before Hill crashed into him.

If Hill sounds familiar, that’s because he was fired earlier this year for slamming a handcuffed inmate’s head into a wall. The entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

Hill pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and was sentenced to six months probation and community service. Court records show if Hill follows all of the rules of his probation, his record will be wiped clean.

After the crash, Hill filed a lawsuit against the driver of the car he hit.